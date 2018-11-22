PS4 deals MADNESS! PlayStation 4 console and Red Dead Redemption 2 bundle price brutally slashed by Amazon

PS4 deals alert! And what a great PS4 deal this is, with Amazon offering the PS4 Slim 500GB console along with a copy of epic Wild West adventure Red Dead Redemption 2 for a crazily low price point.

Check out the full details of the deal now:

PlayStation 4 (500GB) Console and Red Dead Redemption 2 bundle | now £219 (was £282.99)

PlayStation 4 (500GB) Console and Red Dead Redemption 2 bundle | now £219 (was £282.99)

Now this is a fantastic price drop from Amazon, and a great Black Friday PS4 deal. The bundle includes the sleek PS4 Slim 500GB console and absolutely awesome open-world epic Red Dead Redemption 2 for just £219. This bundle normally retails at £282.99, so at this price you are saving a straight £63.99. A great price on a great console bundle.

We very much liked the PS4 Slim on review, praising the way it "takes everything people loved about the original PlayStation 4 system and makes it better", while Red Dead Redemption 2 is not just one of the best games of the year, but the decade also.