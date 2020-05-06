PS4 deals: bundles with Nioh 2, God of War, and Spider-Man going cheap

Consoles have been flying off the virtual shelves over the past few weeks as people look for ways to entertain themselves indoors. It's made them almost impossible to find at times, and that's why we're so excited to find the PS4 in stock at Currys PC World bundled with your choice of platform exclusive titles that have set themselves apart this generation,

The deal offers a 500GB PS4 with either Nioh, Marvel's Spider-Man, or God of War for just £249, so you can while away the hours traversing three very diverse but equally fantastic worlds. There's a double game bundle for a little extra but we'd recommend avoiding it as it would be cheaper to buy either of the two bundled games as a separate add-on to one of the bundles below:

PS4 Slim 500GB | Nioh 2 | Now: £249 | Save: £46.99

This action RPG is the follow up to 2017's Dark Souls clone set in Japan's Sengoku period from Team Ninja - the studio behind Dead or Alive, and Ninja Gaiden, so the combat is as stylish as it is brutal. The majority of the game is actually a prequel to the events in Nioh, and allows players to create their own character this time around. Nioh 2 has only been out in the wild since mid-March and the price hasn't dropped too much, so you're saving yourself a nice chunk of change. View Deal

PS4 Slim 500GB | God of War | Now: £249 | Save: £12.99

God of War is a BAFTA-winning title that's the latest instalment in the series from Santa Monica Studio. The PS4 exclusive follows a significantly more responsible Kratos and his son Atreus on an action-packed adventure brimming with substance, and if you're looking for a platform exclusive title to dig into with your new console, this is a great option. View Deal

PS4 Slim 500GB | Marvel's Spider-Man | £249 | Save: £23.99

Ratchet & Clank's Insomniac Games smacked it out of the park with its take on Marvel's Spider-Man. The open-world adventure lets you swing your way through New York City to stop an all-out turf war, in a variety of the web-slinger's most iconic costumes. It's a veritable romp and if you're after something a bit more lighthearted, this is the bundle for you. View Deal

We doubt these bundles will be in stock for long, so if you've been on the lookout for a PS4, now's your chance. We've still got a way to go before the PS5 launch, and with pubs and restaurants staying closed for the foreseeable future, you're going to need to entertain yourself somehow. Why not with a new console and some of our top games for it?

