Prime members can get the Amazon Smart Plug for just $15 right now

Now that Amazon has essentially kicked off Prime Day with some enticing early deals, Prime members have a head start on grabbing the best offers before everyone else. Amazon's latest Smart Plug is getting a price drop ahead of Prime Day for those ready to bring their home into the 21st century.

On sale for $14.99, Prime members get 40% off right now on one of Amazon's best smart plugs available. It of course works with Alexa, giving your old appliances new life with voice controls via Alexa devices.

Surprisingly, we're seeing some of the best Prime Day deals show up early this year. With Fire TVs on sale as low as $99, Ring doorbells and spotlight cameras getting discounts and more, it's looking like Prime Day 2021 is going to be a smart tech deal haven.

Amazon Smart Plug Now: $14.99 | Was: $24.99 | Savings: $10 (40%)

Prime members can grab Amazon's newest smart plug on sale for 40% off before Prime Day even starts! Even if you aren't a Prime member, you can sign up for a free trial account and grab a super cheap smart plug now then cancel it later if you so please.View Deal

The cheapest and easiest way to upgrade to a smart home, the Amazon Smart Plug gives you the ability to hook up your old devices to Alexa. All that's needed is an Alexa-enabled device such as a Fire TV, Echo or even just the Alexa-app on your phone and you can control outlets across the home with ease.

For the price, this deal is a no brainer and for non-Prime members its easy to sign and take advantage of the savings. Even if you just want to give Prime a try, Amazon offers a free trial that allows you access to all of Prime Day's best deals – even the early ones! If you're in the market for a new smart plug, this is the buy you'll want to go with.

