Prime Day true wireless headphones deal: get JBL's AirPods-beaters for just $39.95 – ENDS TONIGHT!

Looking for a new pair of true wireless headphones, but not a fan of the high price they usually command? JBL's Tune 120TWS headphones were already putting other big brands to shame by coming in at just $99… and now they've been cut by a massive 60% as part of today's best Prime Day deals! But this deal ends October 14 at 11.59pm PT, so don't wait around!

Get JBL Tune 120TWS true wireless headphones | Save $60 | Now $39.95 at Amazon

They come in three different colors – black, blue and white – and have great audio quality for the cost. Well, that's at the full-price cost – they have amazing audio quality for this cost!

They work just as well as much more expensive headphones when it comes to the technical side, connecting easily and securely to your phone, and providing 4 hours of battery life per charge, with 12 hours of charge stored in the case.

JBL has specifically made it so you won't feel like you're cheaping out on the balance of sound here, with a 5.8mm driver providing rich bass, so you get the full audio experience.

There are controls on each earbud, and you can choose what they do, with a different function assigned to each bud.

JBL Tune 120TWS | Save $60 | Now $39.95 at Amazon
These are excellent true wireless buds, bringing great quality for ludicrously low price in this Prime Day deal! You get 16 hours of battery – 4 from the buds, 12 in the case – and really impressive and punchy audio performance. They also look much better than any other budget true wireless headphones. This deal ends October 14 at 11.59pm PT.View Deal

