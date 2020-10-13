Top 3 best Prime Day mattress deals

Today is an excellent day to save money on a new mattress. To make things nice and easy for you, we've rounded up the best Prime Day mattress deals live right now. If you're not quite sure which brand or style to go for, we'd recommend consulting our best mattress guide for our tried-and-tested take on the top brands, and key buying advice.
Below, not only will you find the best Prime Day deals, but also any great rival offers from the brands direct. Remember, if it is a Prime Day mattress deal, you'll need to be a Prime member to claim. Get a FREE Amazon Prime trial at Amazon UK to start shopping. We'll show the prices for a double, so if that's not the size you need, click through to check out other options.
Emma Original mattress | RRP £499 | Now £334 | Save £164
The Emma Original is our favourite mattress right now, and if you're in the market for a memory foam option this should be your first choice. It's exceptionally comfortable, excellent quality and great value – even before this big price drop. Check out our Emma mattress review for more info.View Deal
Simba Hybrid | RRP £769 | Now £524 | Save £244
32% off! This is a truly excellent Prime Day mattress deal on a hybrid model. Another entrant in our top mattress ranking, it includes layers of Simba's patented pocket springs and luxury memory foam. Head to our Simba Hybrid review for more info. Got a little more to spend? Splash out of the 7-layer Hybrid Pro, with the same discount.View Deal
SIlentnight 1400 Eco Comfort mattress| RRP £429 | Now £238.99 | Saving £190
44% off! A firm favourite in the mattress world, the Silentnight makes some great quality products. If you're looking for a great value pocket sprung mattress, this is our top pick in our best mattress guide – and right now it's basically half price. View Deal
We'll be adding to this article with the best cheap mattress deals we spot – from Amazon and elsewhere. For more offers, browse some alternative sales below:
