Prime Day deal: Save $100 on Insignia 4K TV with Amazon Fire TV built in

As we head out of summer and into the cold winter months, getting the right TV is a must: there's simply nothing better than curling up in front of a good show or movie, at least in our view. Insignia and Amazon Prime Day deals clearly agree and the result is the 43-inch 4K Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 with Fire TV built-in and a discount for Prime members.

The benefits of having Fire TV as a fundamental part of the TV are simple: streaming. You instantly have access to Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video (naturally), Now TV, BBC iPlayer, and tens of other services with only a WiFi connect, right out the box. Since pretty much all good TV comes via streaming nowadays, you're set from the jump.

In 2020, 4K is also a must-have, offering loads of clarity and depth when watching things that 1080p just can't deliver. We also think 43-inches is a pretty ideal size for a TV, not too big and not too small, letting it slot seamlessly into whatever room you want.

Amazon also includes its Fire TV remote, giving you access to its Alexa assistant, which can perform so many different tasks we can't even list them, all controlled from the remote. It really is that simple.

Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 | 43-inch | 4K | Fire TV | Prime-exclusive deal | $299.99 $199.99 from Amazon

A great TV, made even greater by the addition of Amazon's Fire TV services, with a $100 discount for Prime customers. It doesn't really get much better than this. Hurry while stocks last.View Deal

So, if you're on the hunt for a new TV, Insignia and Amazon have a very compelling offer on the table: 43-inches of 4K TV with Fire TV right off the bat, all for $200.