Presidents Day deals: $1,500 off Lenovo's ThinkPad X390 Yoga 2-in-1 laptop

In the market for a cheap deal on a 2-in-1 laptop? Head over to Lenovo's Presidents Day sale right now to grab Lenovo's ThinkPad X390 Yoga 2-in-1 laptop for just $1,016 – a massive 60% off it's normal price tag and a $1,500 savings!

More of a door-destroyer than a doorbuster, this is an incredible deal on a premium business-grade laptop that just can't be missed. Those on the market for a new laptop – whether it be for school, work or home use – need to check this one out before it's gone.

Lenovo ThinkPad X390 Yoga 2-n-1 Laptop Now: $1,015.99 | Was: $2,567 | Savings: $1,551.01 (60%)

A must-see deal on one of Lenovo's top 2-in-1's, this Presidents Day doorbuster deal takes over $1,500 off an incredible laptop. Loaded with an 8th Gen Intel i5 VPRO CPU paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD, the X390 delivers plenty of power for just about anything you can throw at it.View Deal

Easily one of the best 2-in-1 laptops on sale this weekend, this deal is a must-see for anyone serious about grabbing themselves a new mobile machine.

Designed for the business person on the go, the X390 2-in-1 is the perfect companion laptop for applications that require intensive resources like Excel and the like. That said, the specs under the hood and the incredible price make this laptop suitable for personal use as well as a student laptop.

While the X390 has seen some substantial discounts in the past, this is by far the largest we've seen in some time. Lenovo's got some killer doorbuster deals of up to 60% off across their site, and this is by far the most popular of them all. As with any discount this large, this is limited in quantity and may sell out before the weekend.

If you're serious about getting a new laptop and you've been eyeing a 2-in-1, this is your chance to get an incredible deal on one of Lenovo's most popular models. The value here is unmatched in terms of price and performance, and since this bad boy is suitable for just about anything you need (excluding gaming) it's a must buy.

