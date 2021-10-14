Pre Black Friday deal: 33% off Echo Dot Kids at Amazon today

A must-have gift to help children learn and grow, the Echo Dot (4th generation) Kids speaker is on sale at Amazon at its lowest price ever!

Almost every home in the world has an interactive smart speaker system, whether you use it to find out the time or to put together your shopping list. Smart speakers aren’t just for adults. More and more kid-friendly speakers are now on the market, like the Echo Dot Kids.

We predict that the Black Friday deals will be full of smart speakers, but this early Black Friday deal isn’t one to be missed! Your kids will definitely thank you for the Echo Dot Kids smart speaker and with 1 year free of Amazon’s Kids+ subscription, we’re sure they’ll be using it all the time!

All New Echo Dot (4th generation) Kids | Was: £59.99 | Now: £39.99 | Saving: £20.00 The Echo Dot Kids smart speaker is currently marked down at Amazon, giving you and the kids two fun design choices, 1 year free Kids+ subscription and a 2 year worry-free guarantee. What more could you ask for - shop this deal today!View Deal

Why you should buy the Echo Dot Kids smart speaker

Amazon’s most popular smart speaker, the Echo Dot Kids is designed for children to learn, interact and grow. With two design choices available – choose between a tiger or panda – this speaker makes learning and studying much more exciting!

With Amazon Alexa, children can ask Alexa questions, play music, read stories and get help with their homework. With 1 year free of Kids+, kids unlock a world of child-friendly content, including access to thousands of interactive games, and Audible books.

For the parents, the easy-to-use parental controls allow you to set daily time limits, filter explicit content like sites and songs, and review activity. The Amazon Parent Dashboard helps you stay in control while giving them the freedom to play and communicate with Alexa. If your home is prone to breakages, the Echo Dot Kids comes with a 2 year worry-free guarantee, so if it breaks, Amazon will replace it for free.

If your kids are needing some extra help with schoolwork or you want to give them more room and options to develop, the Echo Dot Kids is the perfect choice. Head over to Amazon today and pick it up at 33% off - you and your kids won’t regret it!