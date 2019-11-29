Potensic's cheap drones are getting some major discounts in Amazon's Black Friday sales

With the Amazon Black Friday deals now in full swing, you don't have to spend a fortune to start flying a drone, as these deals on Potensic models prove: prices are dropping by over a third in some cases, giving you some spare cash to spend on whatever other tech you're interested in.
You'll be getting high-quality airborne footage in no time with either of these excellent deals – these drones are easy to take off and land, and they come with a follow me mode that means you can get on your bike or skateboard and keep the filming going all the while.
- Visit Amazon's Black Friday Deals page
- Here are the best Black Friday deals we've spotted so far
- Start a free Amazon Prime account (UK)
- Start a free Amazon Prime account (US)
These drones offer either 1080p or 2K video quality, so be sure you get the right one for your needs (and budget). With wide fields of view, decent range, and respectable flying times, there's never been a better time to get into drone flying.
Even if you're not in the market for a drone yourself, these Potensic models make a great gift for someone else in your family. Act quickly though, because these offers won't be around forever.
Potensic GPS Drone with 1080P camera |
was £189 | now £121.46 | save £68.53
Getting into drone flying has rarely been as affordable as it is here with the Potensic GPS 1080p Drone: you get simple one-button take-off and landing, so it's suitable for beginners, and it comes with a fetching carry case as well. Now a whopping 36% off.View Deal
Potensic GPS Drone with 2K camera |
was £239.99 | now £203.99 | save £36
If you've got a little more to spend and want video quality that's a little better, check out this black 2K Potensic model: with altitude hold and follow me features, plus lots more, it's an absolute steal at this price.View Deal
Liked this?
- Best Black Friday deals
- Amazon Black Friday deals
- AO.com Black Friday deals
- Currys Black Friday deals
- Argos Black Friday deals
- John Lewis Black Friday deals
- Walmart Black Friday deals
- Best Buy Black Friday deals
- Boots Black Friday deals
Black Friday sales around the web
- Amazon.co.uk – massive savings every day
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Bose.co.uk – save up to 45%
- Currys.co.uk – Black Tag sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – knock-down prices and voucher codes
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk Black Friday sale – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- Ernest Jones – £200 off when you spend £1,000
- John Lewis Black Friday sale – mega savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset Black Friday sale – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike Black Friday sale – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- ASOS – up to 70% off everything
- Schuh Black Friday sale – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company White Weekend Sale – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba – up to 40% off mattresses and sleep bundles
- Amazon.com Black Friday Deals – new deals every day for a week
- Walmart.com Black Friday sale – cheap 4K TVs, games consoles and more
- eBay.com Black Friday sale– bargain prices and voucher codes
- Dell.com Black Friday sale – cut-price notebooks, monitors and more
- Target.com Black Friday sale – save on clothing, appliances and furniture
- Nordstrom.com Black Friday sale – refresh your winter wardrobe for not much money
- Lovehoney.com US Black Friday sale – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie