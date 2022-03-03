Polestar O2 concept roadster is the electric car of dreams

Polestar has presented an exciting vision of its future electric cars with the Polestar O2 concept. This is a two-seater roadster, a hardtop convertible, based on the Polestar 5 sedan platform (which is due in 2024).

My biggest criticism with the increasing number of EVs hitting the market right now is that they are all SUVs in some shape or form (apart from a few trucks). Polestar's new concept throws out that playbook to show us what an electric sports car from them could look like.

While just a concept at this stage, the car was available in person for photos this week and looks incredible. There are no specs to talk of, aside from the anodized aluminum body that will allow it to stay lightweight while providing strength and responsiveness. It also promises a contextualized entertainment system and sustainable material innovations on the interior.

(Image credit: Polestar)

One concept-like feature though is the addition of a cinematic drone that is housed in the rear of the car. This is designed to lift off and track the car at speeds of up to 56mph. That's a feature unlikely to ever make it to production, but it is a fun addition.

As for the rest of the car. I sincerely hope this is more than a pipe dream and that Polestar could one day deliver an electric sports car such as this. Enjoy swiping through the images below.