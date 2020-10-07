Garmin killer? Polar Vantage V2 running watch is PACKED with new features, training and recovery options

The new Polar Vantage V2 is here and it's bigger, bolder and more capable than its predecessor. It's actually lighter than the original Polar Vantage V but the new Polar flagship running watch has way more features. Of these, some are borrowed from the Polar Grit X outdoor watch, while others brand new to the Polar Vantage V2. Can the Polar Vantage V2 claim the throne as the best running watch and/or best triathlon watch?

The original Vantage V was not only a decent multisport watch but as a flagship model for Polar, it also rivalled the likes of the Garmin Forerunner 745 and Suunto 7 as well as – to some degree – advanced fitness trackers such as the Fitbit Sense. It used to stand out from its competition by being able to measure running power on the wrist without any additional sensors and by placing a greater emphasis on recovery.

(Image credit: Polar)

Polar Vantage V2 is available today at Polar for £449 / $499.90 on its own in black, green and grey-lime colourways and coupled up with the Polar H10 Heart Rate Sensor for £489 / $549.90.

AUS prices TBC.

(Image credit: Polar)

Polar Vantage V2: what's new

Polar Vantage V2 – Key Specs (Image credit: Polar) Weight: 52 grams

Battery life: up to 40 hrs in GPS mode, up to 100 hours in battery saver mode

oHR: Polar Precision Prime

New features: running and cycling performance test, leg recovery test, music control, HillSplitter, FuelWise

Other features: Nightly Recharge, Training Load Pro and Recovery Pro, Running Power

The new Polar Vantage V2 looks similar to the original Vantage and has a similar five button plus touch screens navigation scheme. Despite it looking eerily similar to its predecessor, the Polar Vantage V2 is actually 21.21% lighter than the OG Vantage V, weighing only 52 grams. Of course, it's still heavier than the Coros Pace 2, a running watch that also measures running power on the wrist: that is only 29 grams.

Nevertheless, weight is not the main appeal of the Polar Vantage V2. The new Polar flagship multisport watch also features three new test methods: running performance test, cycling performance test, and a 'leg recovery test', as well as two features that it inherited from the Polar Grit X outdoor watch, namely HillSplitter and FuelWise.

The new cycling performance test requires a power meter to be performed but can provide athletes with "personalised heart rate, speed and power" in return. By calculating the exact heart rate zones, you will be able to train more efficiently and know just how far you can push your body without injuring yourself. Or so does Polar claim.

The running performance test will also personalise your heart rate, speed and power zones and is similar to Garmin's lactate threshold test, although as far as we are concerned it won't give you a 'threshold' per se.

(Image credit: Polar)

Training can be further optimised with the new optimize training with the new 'leg recovery test' and better still, this test can be performed without any external sensors. This new feature complements other Polar watch functions aimed at optimising recovery such as Training Load Pro and Recovery Pro.

The new training data can be analysed in the extended Polar ecosystem which now includes a dedicated Test Hub that " that gathers all your test data in one place for easy analysis and increased knowledge about your progress", according to Polar. Naturally, the Polar Vantage V2 will also work seamlessly with the Polar Flow app.

The Polar Vantage V2 will also support smart notification such as weather updates, calendar prompts and message alerts. It also adds music controls to the mix, although as far as we are concerned it won't have any internal memory dedicated for offline music storage.