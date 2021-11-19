Playstation's Black Friday sale includes big discounts on PS5 games

PlayStation.com has launched its Black Friday sale with deals on PS4 and PS5 games, DualSense controllers and PlayStation Plus subscriptions. Even if you haven't managed to snag a PS5 console yet (check our PS5 restock guide), now is the time to stock up on games.

The sale includes big discounts on titles such as FIFA 22, NBA 2K22, Far Cry 6 and Marvel's Avengers. There are disc and digital versions available with savings on some titles up to 60%.

In addition to the games, there's also a DualSense Wireless Controller bundle with NBA 2K21 for just $53.99. There's also $20 off a 12-month PlayStation Plus subscription. Whether you're buying for yourself or getting your holiday shopping in early, you don't want to miss these deals.

You can find more discounted PS5 games in our Black Friday PS5 games deals, or for a full selection of offers, don't miss our Best Black Friday deals hub.

PlayStation Plus 12-month: was $59.99, now $39.99 at Playstation direct PlayStation Plus 12-month: was $59.99, now $39.99 at Playstation direct

Save $20 (33%) on a 12-month subscription of PS Plus and get two free PS4 games each month.

DualSense Wireless Controller bundle: was $69.99, now $54.99 at PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller bundle: was $69.99, now $54.99 at PlayStation

Save $15 (21%) on this Dualsense controller bundle with a copy of NBA2K21. Even if you already have the game, this deal is cheaper than buying the controller on its own.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (PS5): was $69.99, now $49.99 at PlayStation Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (PS5): was $69.99, now $49.99 at PlayStation

Save $20 on this PS5 version of Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition. You can also pick up the launch edition for just $29.99

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut (PS4): was $59.99, now $39.99 at Playstation Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut (PS4): was $59.99, now $39.99 at Playstation

Save $20 (33%) on this PS4 version of the expanded Ghost of Tsushima.

MLB The Show 21 Jackie Robinson Deluxe Edition: was $79.99, now $59.99 at PlayStation MLB The Show 21 Jackie Robinson Deluxe Edition: was $79.99, now $59.99 at PlayStation

Save $20 (25%) on this deluxe version of The Show 21. A must for MLB fans, this comes with a PS4 disc and a digital PS5 version, plus a special edition cap.

Gran Turismo Sport (PS4): was $19.99, now $9.99 at Playstation Gran Turismo Sport (PS4): was $19.99, now $9.99 at Playstation

Save $10 (50%) on this classic racing game that comes complete with the PlayStation VR mode to really get you into the game.