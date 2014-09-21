Play FIFA 15 early on Xbox One with EA Access

Want to practice on FIFA 15 before all your mates get it on September 26? Then get onto EA Access and kickstart your 6 hour trial now.

EA is giving you a chance to get in a few hours practice on FIFA 15 before its general release next week.

Available exclusively on Xbox One, the Netflix-esque EA Access is now offering subscribers the full version of FIFA 15 for six hours, whether you burn your time in one session or spread it out is up to you.

Although do note, EA suggests you quit the game when you are finished playing as leaving the game running in the background will eat into your six hours.

The demo is the full version of the game and will let you play every mode including Be A Pro and Career mode.

Best of all is all that progress and saved data can be carried over when you end up purchasing the real disc.

Although EA hasn't confirmed if you're able to play online matches, so chances are you'll have to play the computer or one of your mates.

EA Access is an Xbox One-exclusive service that gives you access to a catalogue of different games and also provides 10 per cent discounts on EA digital purchases.

Subscriptions start from £3.99 a month or £19.99 to snap up an annual membership.

Alternatively if you don't fancy forking out the cash and don't mind the restricted content, then you can download the FIFA 15 demo on Xbox Live.

FIFA 15 will be released on the Wii, 3DS, PC, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS4 and PS3 on September 26.