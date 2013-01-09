Plastic Logic reveals flexible Papertab

Plastic Logic has unveiled Papertab, a flexible, plastic tablet that bends just like a piece of paper

Plastic Logic have teamed up with Intel® and Queen's University to unleash Papertab; a flexible, plastic touchscreen tablet that looks just like a sheet of paper.

Powered by a second gen Intel Core i5 processor, the 10.7” tablet features a flexible touchscreen. The tablet is designed as such that instead of each tablet displaying a number of apps or windows, users would have onePapertab for each app in use; allowing paper tabs to interact with each other completely wirelessly.

“Using several PaperTabs makes it much easier to work with multiple documents,” says RoelVertegaal, Director of Queen's University's Human Media Lab. “Within five to ten years, most computers, from ultra-notebooks to tablets, will look and feel just like these sheets of printed color paper.”

Emails can be sent simply by bending the top corner of the tab, and the tabs can be linked up to give a larger display area simply by placing them side-by-side. Unlike other tablets, Papertabs have the ability to keep track of their location relative to each other, providing what Plastic Logic describes as a “seamless experience across all apps, as if they were physical computer windows.”

By bending one side of the display, users can navigate through pages like a magazine without needing to press a button.

“Plastic Logic's flexible plastic displays are completely transformational in terms of product interaction,” says Indro Mukerjee, CEO of plastic logic.

“They allow a natural human interaction with electronic paper, being lighter, thinner and more robust compared with today's standard glass-based displays. This is just one example of innovative revolutionary design approaches enabled by flexible displays.”