Adobe Photoshop joins the MacBook Pro Touch Bar party

An update to Adobe Photoshop has brought Touch Bar support to the brand new Apple MacBook Pro.

The update enables various interactions with the photo editing software, with commands split into three function categories - Layer Properties, Brushes and Favorites.

This is how Adobe describes the categories:

Inside the Layer Properties section, you can quickly access common actions like place a Smart Object, clip Layers, and open Select & Mask. Controls for changing the blend mode and scrubbing through the history are especially nice to use on the Touch Bar Retina display because of a visual preview of the result.

The Brushes section gives you quick access to brush color, size, hardness, opacity and flow. Each of these commands has a movable slider to pick just the right value.

The Favorites sections allows you to configure your own set of favorite actions. This includes any combination of actions from the previous sections, or other commands like Full screen mode, Flip Horizontal/Vertical, and launching the macOS share menu.

We're still unsure as to how much design professionals will prefer using the MacBook Pro's Touch Bar to standard mouse and keyboard controls here at T3 Towers, however, this added functionality does seem like it has been thought through in terms of ease of accessibility and, well, you'll never know unless you give it a spin.