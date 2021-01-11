Philips launches COVID-killing disinfecting lamp

Signify – the lighting arm of Philips – has announced a new desk lamp that disinfects your home in one fell swoop, using just UV-C light. While the best air purifiers might help remove allergens and pollution from a space, the Philips UV-C disinfection desk lamp goes several steps further: it'll will quickly and effectively neutralise any bacteria and viruses in the room. Including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The new lamp is designed to help you ensure your home is the safe, clean, virus-free haven you need it to be right now. It can be used anywhere in the home, including kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom, to disinfect all surfaces and objects.

UV-C is known to effectively neutralise viruses and bacteria, but it can also be harmful for your eyes and skin – so you won't be using this to illuminate your workspace (in fact, we're not sure why Philips is calling it a desk lamp at all). Instead you need to place it right in the centre of your room, on the floor or on a table, and clear off to let it do its thing.

Step-by-step voice guidance will instruct you to leave the room before the lamp switches on. There's a built in motion sensor that shuts the lamp off instantly if it detects movement in the vicinity, so you can be sure your cat won't end up getting a blast of UV-C either.

The user-friendly control panel enables you pick an exposure length: 15 minutes (recommended for a bathroom), 30 mins (for a bedroom) or 45 minutes (for a living room). An extra long power cable means it'll work for large spaces, and Philips says it's suitable for use in the home, small shops, cafes and other businesses.

The Philips UV-C disinfection desk lamp is now available to preorder in the UK, exclusively on Amazon and will be released on 27 January 2021. At RRP, it'll cost you £109.99.