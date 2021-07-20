Peloton turns indoor cycling into a game with Lanebreak

Peloton is working on an in-app video game to make using its exercise bikes more engaging. The game, currently titled lanebreak, allows users to control a lone wheel along what looks like a Guitar Hero score meets space-age velodrome.

The game is part of Peleton’s experiment with new formats and is a rhythm-based designed for the Bike and Bike+. To control the wheel players must match the resistance or cadence shown on the screen. The cadence is controlled by your leg speed while turning the resistance screw will also allow you to change lanes. You will then earn points by staying in your current lane and based on your cadence. There are also obstacles to avoid along the way.

All of this is synced to the beat of the music and there are different playlists that correspond to the various levels, difficulties and workout types. This is designed as a real alternative to the instructor-based work outs that Peloton has become known for and is aimed not just at the gamer but at anyone that wants a change in their exercise routine.

As someone that’s not a fan of group classes, I find the Peloton instructors a bit much at times, so the idea of a game does appeal. I’m more likely to push harder to reach a high score than when the ripped instructor tells me to push for the last 30 seconds.

For me though, what I’d really like to see is the bike paired with a wireless controller for some more interesting game play. Maybe even versions of existing games with the cycling integrated – imagine a version of the classic Paperboy arcade game, or BMX Bandit?

Lanebreak is currently in beta stages but Peloton is excited by its early results and is due to make it available for members later this year, so have your cycling shoes ready.