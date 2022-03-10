Peaky Blinders season 6 gets a Netflix release date

A premiere date for the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders has been announced for those waiting to watch the show in the US and other territories around the world. Thankfully, you won't have to wait that long.

The British period crime drama is now two episodes into its six-episode final series with the remaining four episodes set to roll out over the coming month. It's now been confirmed by Netflix that Peaky Blinders will arrive on the streaming service in the US on June 10th, 2022. That means it will be less than three months from the finale airing to all six series being available to watch on the platform.

Further regions that Netflix holds the marketing rights for the BBC produced show also include France, Japan and India. The UK is absent from this list as it debuts on BBC iPlayer and will remain on the British platform unless the company decides to license it out.

Get your suits ready 🔥 (No, they will not be on the house.)Season 6 of Peaky Blinders arrives on Netflix June 10th. pic.twitter.com/RsfTbwUz2mMarch 10, 2022 See more

Set after the events of World War I, Peaky Blinders stars Cillian Murphy (The Dark Knight Trilogy, Inception) as Tommy Shelby, the leader of a criminal gang in Birmingham. The show has received universal acclaim, slowly growing its audience season after season, with the launch episode of season 6 drawing almost four million watches from overnight viewing figures.

If you are tempted to catch up, the first five seasons of Peaky Blinders are currently available to watch on Netflix. With only six episodes a season, it's more than manageable compared to a lot of shows out there too. Alternatively, if the wait for the final season is too much to bear, you can always opt for one of the best VPNs on the market and start watching via BBC iPlayer today.

The latest trailer for Peaky Blinders season 6 can be seen below:

Peaky Blinders stars Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Natasha O'Keeffe, Harry Kirkton, Tom Hardy, Stephen Graham, Anya Taylor Joy and Sam Claflin.

T3 has reached out to Netflix for comment about further territories and will update this article once we hear back.