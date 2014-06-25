Panasonic reveals ‘the world’s most rugged tablet’

If you eat all your greens, maybe you'll grow up to be strong like the Toughpad too.

Panasonic has lifted the lid on its new Toughpad FZ-X1, boldly tagging it as the “world's most rugged” tablet.

The bulked-up slate looks seriously beefy, and Panasonic is so sure of the device's 'ruggedness', it claims the X1 survive even the most precarious situations.

“It is seriously rugged. Thirty minutes underwater rugged. Ten foot drops onto solid concrete rugged. Built-in heater for -4° F weather rugged,” says the Japanese tech firm.

Panasonic says its latest military-grade kit is perfect for retail, logistics, or utilities environments.

“Whether you throw it in a toolbox or literally take it into battle, the FZ-X1 can handle whatever comes its way.”

Not content with brute strength alone, the X1 throws down a bunch of respectable specs too. The device comes packing a 1.7GHz Snapdragon 600 processor, a 5-inch HD display, and a 6200mAh Li-Ion battery that will stay 'rugged' for 14 hours per charge.

The FZ-X1 also boasts an Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean OS, and 4G capability, meaning it toes the line between phone, tablet, and phablet. And brick...