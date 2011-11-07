Panasonic DMC-3D1 unveiled as world's smallest 3D camera

Image 1 of 4 Panasonic DMC-3D1 Image 2 of 4 Panasonic DMC-3D1 Image 3 of 4 Panasonic DMC-3D1 Image 4 of 4 Panasonic DMC-3D1

Panasonic has outdone the market unveiling the world's smallest 3D stills and video capable compact camera

Panasonic has officially unveiled the world's smallest consumer available 3D stills and video camera with the Panasonic DMC-3D1 release date lined up for later this year.



Utilising a compact twin lens system with folded optics design Panasonic has managed to squeeze high definition 3D photos and video recording capabilities into a shell no bigger than that of a standard two-dimensional compact pocket snapper.



Panasonic DMC-3D1 Features



Sporting a 12-megapixel high sensitivity MOS sensor with noise reduction technology allowing for crisper images, the Panasonic DMC-3D1 plays host to a pair of 25mm wide angle lenses each with 4x optical zoom.



Capable of seamlessly switching between 2D and 3D shooting modes Panasonic's pocketable extra dimensional snapper makes use of 8-megapixels for 3D snaps with Full HD 1080p 3D video shooting running at up to 8 frames-per-second.



Panasonic DMC-3D1 Release Date and Price



Following the camera's official unveiling Panasonic has confirmed that a Panasonic DMC-3D1 UK release date has been pencilled in for this December with pricing for the 3D snapper yet to be unveiled.



What do you make of compact 3D cameras, next big thing or yet another addition to the soon to extinguish 3D bandwagon? Let us know via the comments box below.

