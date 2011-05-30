OS X Snow Leopard 10.6.8 brings Mac Defender fix

Build has been seeded to devs ahead of WWDC.

The Mac Defender malware virus which has hit Macs in recent weeks will be fixed by the next update to OS X Snow Leopard, 10.6.8. Apple has just seeded the new build to developers, confirming what was already suspected last week.

In its outline of the improvements the new build brings, Apple says 10.6.8 will, "Identify and remove known variants of Mac Defender." It's not clear if this covers newly found versions which don't require admin passwords in order to be installed.

The update also promises stability fixes, as well as a promise to, "Enhance the Mac App Store to get your Mac ready to uograde to OS X Lion." It is believed that Apple is looking to shun hard copies of the new OS, instead selling it via its online Mac emporium instead.

Expect the release to hit your Mac in the coming days. Details about OS X Lion are expected to be served up at this year's WWDC, which kicks off in San Francisco this weekend.

