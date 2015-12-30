Oracle Java to be removed from Android devices, says Google

Android devices will no longer be using Java-based application programming interfaces (APIs), Google confirmed in a recent statement. Instead, the search engine giant will instead be rolling out an alternative OpenJDK, which is essentially an open source take on its own Java Development Kit.

While the change itself isn't too monumental (only 8,902 files will actually be affected by the switch), Google has been quick to state the change will likely better the platform, providing a single, uniform Java foundation for developers to use and modify.

And while it's yet to be confirmed, it wouldn't be a stretch of the imagination to assume this change has come as a direct result of the legal dispute between Google and Java creator Oracle. The spat began back in 2010 when Oracle sued Google for copyright infringement, stating the firm had been using its Java APIs improperly. In 2012, a court deemed Google hadn't breached copyright laws, but the decision was reversed in Federal court two years later.

Via: VentureBeat

