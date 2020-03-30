Online beer delivery: you can take part in the world's first online beer festival

Looking for something fun to do? Beer52, a craft beer discovery club, is launching Cyber Fest, the world’s first online beer festival. It's a completely new event which can be enjoyed from the comfort of your home.

Ticket holders for the event will receive a case of 12 craft beers in advance. These can then be sampled alongside the live-streamed beer festival, in which editor of Beer52’s in-house magazine Ferment, Richard Croasdale, will conduct virtual, back-to-back tastings and Q&A sessions with the brewers behind each beer in the box.

Cyber Fest will take place on Friday the 17th of April 2020 between 6-10pm.

Some of the brewers taking part include world-famous Mikkel Borg-Bjergsø of Danish brewery Mikkeller, as well as Northern Monk, Boundary, Salt, Gipsy Hill, Tiny Rebel, Buxton x Verdant, Dark Revolution and Wild Beer Co.

The project is a chance to support these breweries at a challenging time with all physical beer festivals cancelled. Independent brewers are also facing a huge decline in orders due to pubs being closed. Beer52 will also be paying each of the breweries upfront to help their cash flow.

You'll need to buy your festival ticket before Sunday 12th April 2020. Beer52 will then ship out your case of 12 craft beers, alongside a Beer List, schedule, and details on how to access the live stream.

On Friday 17th April, at 6pm, get your crate of beers out of the fridge and join the live stream to Cyber Fest. You'll then be able to sample the beers in the case as Richard Croasdale hosts a 20-minute tasting & virtual Q&A session with each of the beer’s brewery founders.

Founder of Beer52, James Brown, said of the festival, “I’m really excited to be putting on the world’s first online beer festival. Whilst people are staying home, there is a great need right now for them to come together virtually & we want to help make that happen – over a lovely beer from some of the best breweries on the planet.”