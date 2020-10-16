OnePlus teases its next big device that's been in the works for 5 years

OnePlus has just unveiled the OnePlus 8T and announced the Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition of the smartphone – although we've only had the briefest of glimpses at it so far.

But it's already moved on to teasing its next big device, and it looks like the smartwatch (or fitness tracker) that was rumored in the summer is going to be it.

More things are coming to the OnePlus ecosystem. It's just a matter of time🧐 pic.twitter.com/r6RIILU8AQOctober 14, 2020

The OnePlus twitter account shared a portion of an image that co-founder and CEO Carl Pei originally tweeted back in 2016, and quoted his original tweet alongside it. OnePlus' tweet reads:

"More things are coming to the OnePlus ecosystem. It's just a matter of time."

It seems that OnePlus has a smartwatch lined up for its next device launch that will sport a round face and design similar to the one depicted in the sketch. You can take a look at the device shared by Pei in 2016 below.

What could have been but never will be. Sketches circa 2015. #throwback pic.twitter.com/5zKuSdDiv0June 29, 2016

The company was reportedly poised to launch the OneWatch, as it was rumored to be called, in 2014, but the product was cancelled a year later, just one month before launch according to Pei (via TechRadar).

The watch was set to release alongside a Bluetooth speaker that was also canned. At the time, Pei explained:

"We asked ourselves, what is the goal? We decided we needed to focus on smartphones, to ensure we're launching quality products and leave the wearables and speakers to the people who know what they're doing."

Well it looks like OnePlus is one of the people who knows what they're doing now, and given the company's proclivity for teasing its fans, we'll no doubt hear more about the smartwatch soon.

