OnePlus One £229 smartphone announced

OnePlus has finally announced the OnePlus One after months of teasing details about the Android smartphone.

Perhaps the most striking thing about the OnePlus One is just how sexy it is for a first handset - but the catch is you'll have to be "invited" to buy one.

OnePlus will be running promotions through social media and being selected is, so far, the only way to get one. If you're one of the lucky ones though, you'll also be able to invite others to purchase the handset.

It's a risky, but undeniably interesting, tactic to employ from a lesser-known manufacturer.

You'll want to expend the effort though, OnePlus says it has put plenty of time and effort into the design of the One, and it shows.

The company said it had tried aluminium and stainless steel for the frame – however, neither was suitable as it pushed the phone's weight up to 175g and 198g respectively.

Instead, the company opted to use magnesium. That choice brought the overall weight of the OnePlus One down to 162g, making it the lightest 5.5-inch smartphone on the market.

Despite that light weight, the phone is packed with some of the latest technology. Unsurprisingly, it comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 801 platform, with a 2.5GHz Krait 400 CPU and 3GB RAM. It's full HD display gives it a pixel density of 401ppi.

Software-wise, the OnePlus One runs CyanogenMod 11S, which is based on Android 4.4 KitKat. The team worked closely with the team behind CyanogenMod to make sure that the look and feel of the OS fit with the look of the phone.

Camera-wise, it comes with a 13 megapixel Sony IMX214 sensor. It comes with six lenses and an aperture of f/2.0.

The phone also brings back memories of the Nokias of old, with the ability to swap and change the back covers. It will launch with six different covers available, ranging from bamboo, wood, denim and kevlar – you know, for those times you're hanging out in the 'hood.

However, despite the phone's customisability, the battery isn't something that can be changed. The 3,100mAh battery isn't amazing, but it should give you more than a day's charge.

The all important questions are when will it be available and how much will it cost? Well, according to OnePlus, it will launch in the UK and cost £229 for the 16GB model and £269 for the 64GB model. Unfrotuantely, we don't have an exact release date yet but will update you as soon as we know more.