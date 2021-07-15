OnePlus Nord 2 could be in for a price hike – those sweet upgrades will cost you

The OnePlus Nord 2 is coming, and fans are excited about the follow-up to the super cheap OnePlus Nord. But they're in for a rude awakening with a leak suggesting that the OnePlus Nord 2 isn't going to be as affordable as the original handset.

The leak (via 91mobiles) pertains to the price of the smartphone in India, where the OnePlus Nord 2 is reportedly set to launch with a price tag of Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB/128GB base model. That's approx. $430/ £310/ AU$575, but bear in mind the original Nord didn't make it to the US and Australian markets. The 12GB/256GB model is set to retail for Rs. 34,999 ($470/ £340/ AU$630).

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

Looking back at the OnePlus Nord, it released in India for Rs. 24,999 so that's quite the hike by comparison. Using a straight conversion, that's around £242, but when the smartphone launched in the UK, it actually started at £379 for the 8GB/128GB model, and £469 for the 12GB/256GB. So we don't expect the OnePlus Nord 2 to go on sale for £310 – if it gets a similar price hike in the UK as it's allegedly getting in India, we could be looking at a price verging on £500.

Obviously, this isn't confirmed by any means, but it goes to show that the improvements aren't free and even an 'affordable' line of smartphones can't keep a good thing going. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 got a much wider launch by comparison, and came in at a much lower price, but with the return to the flagship of its mid-tier series, it seems that OnePlus may not be able to keep the price down given the upgrades the handset is getting.

OnePlus has already confirmed some features of the phone, announcing that it'll be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC which will deliver "a host of AI-based features which enhances the user experience across a variety of touchpoints."

Thanks to the same leaker that spilled the beans on the price, we also have an idea as to the specs of the device, as well as what are purported to be official renders of the OnePlus Nord 2 which you can take a gander at above.

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, we can expect a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast-charging, meaning you can juice up your battery to fully charged in just half an hour. Last week, 91mobiles leaked the OnePlus Nord 2's camera details, stating that we're in for a 32MP front facing camera, and a triple setup om the rear comprising 50MP + 8MP + 2MP lenses. Apparently, the cameras will be bolstered by an AI Resolution Boost for Snapchat, and Instagram, as well as "AI Colour Boost and AI HDR Remapping for better results." All of that will be accompanied by AI photography, AI display, and AI gaming modes.

The OnePlus Nord 2 is also said to sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It'll be available in Grey Sierra and Blue Haze, with a third special edition in leather called Green Woods.

As always, take all of this with a pinch of salt, but the OnePlus Nord 2 reveal is set for July 22 so there's not long to wait for the official price and specs.