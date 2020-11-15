OnePlus Android update disappointment awaits Nord N10 5G owners

2020 is a year largely characterised by success for Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus, with the OnePlus 8 Pro , OnePlus Nord , and OnePlus 8T all serving as big critical successes for the company.

OnePlus, clearly keen to maintain its momentum, recently announced additional, more affordable, models to the OnePlus Nord family of devices in the form of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100. However, recent comments made by OnePlus suggest that these devices may in fact not be as fantastic value as they initially appear.

Both the Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 will launch with the OxygenOS 10.5 launcher, based on Android 10. Prospective buyers hoping that future updates will bring Android 11 features to the devices are in luck but, unfortunately, there’s a catch.

Speaking to Android Central , a OnePlus spokesperson confirmed that both devices will receive only one Android update, meaning that no further updates will be provided by OnePlus after the devices are updated to support Android 11 features.

“The Nord N10 5G and N100 will receive one major Android update and a total of two years of security updates.

“The plan for these two devices aligns with industry standards for smartphones in more affordable price ranges.

“As always, we will continue listening to feedback from our users and looking for ways to improve the software experience for all OnePlus devices.”

This commitment made by OnePlus, to one year of Android updates and two years of security updates, despite their claims, goes more against industry standards than it does align.

Motorola is the only other notable manufacturer to practice similar commitments with the majority of smartphones, including Nokia and Samsung, receiving two years of Android updates and three years of security updates.

