OnePlus 8T surprise feature revealed – and it's not good news for everyone

The OnePlus 8T launch event is in just a couple of weeks, and OnePlus has prepared

by creating a virtual space for fans called OnePlus World where they can play games, watch the launch livestream with friends, and try to win the brand new smartphone for themselves.

Aside from the 120Hz screen, OnePlus hasn't made any of the specs official, but based on the what we've heard about the handset so far – from Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865+ chipset and the smooth display, to the generous battery and palatable price tag – we're looking forward to the unveiling; but one of these features is causing a problem for fans.

Twitter leaker OnLeaks has revealed the size of the device which is set to feature a 6.55-inch display, and it looks like it's going to measure 162.8mm x 75.5mm x 8.4mm. With the protuberance of the camera array accounted for, the thickness extends to 9.3mm.

In addition, just in case you care, roughly 162.8 x 75.5 x 8.4mm (9.3mm including rear camera bump) #OnePlus #OnePlus8T #OnePlus8T5G pic.twitter.com/DnSVnQMLOPOctober 1, 2020

GSMArena created this handy image comparing the size of the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8T. The smartphones measure 8mm thick, 8.5mm thick, and 8.4mm thick respectively.

The OnePlus 8 Pro's display comes in at 6.78-inches, while the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8T share a 6.55-inch panel, but despite that, the OnePlus 8T is both taller, wider, and thicker than the OnePlus 8.

(Image credit: GSMArena)

It's likely that the handset is larger due to the battery. The OnePlus 8 houses a 4,300mAh battery, but the OnePlus 8T packs a 4,500mAh battery – almost the same size as the OnePlus 8 Pro's 4,510mAh.

That's got to go somewhere, so it looks like users will be getting a lower screen-to-body ratio than they did with the OnePlus 8, as well as a thicker device.

But don't throw the baby out with the bath water just yet; last week, noted Twitter leaker Ishan Agarwal also shared the OnePlus 8T's dimensions, reporting it measures 160.7mm x 74.1mm x 8.4mm which is a bit closer to the OnePlus 8's 160mm x 72.9mm x 8mm.

Agarwal's stats still leave a little extra room for a beefier battery, meaning we won't be looking at such sizeable bezels. But for now, we don't know which (if any) of these leakers is accurate, so just sit tight for a couple of weeks, and we'll have the official answer soon enough.

Source: GSMArena