OnePlus 7T Pro announced to rival Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Google Pixel 4 XL

The OnePlus 7T Pro is now official.

Identical to the now-former-flagship OnePlus 7 Pro in form, the handset sports the same all-screen-and-motorised-pop-up camera design – with the former comprising of an identical 6.7-inch QHD+ 90Hz AMOLED screen and 16MP selfie shooter.

So, what's changed? Well, it comes with 8GB of RAM and as standard – versus the 6GB found on the base model of the OnePlus 7 Pro – and a newer, higher-end Qualcomm-made Snapdragon 855+ CPU à la two-week-old OnePlus 7T.

Plus, internal storage has also been bumped to 256GB.

There's also a larger battery – measuring in at 4085mAh, trumping the 4000mAh cell on the OnePlus 7 Pro and 3800mAh on the OnePlus 7T – a refreshed tri-camera on the rear, featuring the 117-degree ultra-wide sensor that debuted on the OnePlus 7T.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

To be more specific, we're looking a new three-times telephoto lens, the same 117-degree ultra-wide lens as the OnePlus 7T and an identical 8MP zoom lens to the one on the OnePlus 7 Pro. The result? The best camera setup OnePlus has made to date.

Notably, OnePlus has made a ton of software improvements – all of which debuted on the OnePlus 7T last month. Portrait Mode has been updated to work with the new two-times telephoto lens, and there's a Super Stable Mode for shooting video.

This uses the handset's "ultra-precise gyroscope" and software-based electronic image stabilisation to keep shots steady (both photo and video, OnePlus notes), regardless of how much the device is being thrown around – in theory, at least.

As if that wasn't enough, the OnePlus 7T Pro – just like the OnePlus 7T that was announced at the end of September – has been decked out with the latest version of Warp Charge, which OnePlus says is 23% faster than the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro.

So this is more of a refinement than a breath of fresh air.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus also showcased the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition. It's just like the OnePlus 7T Pro, featuring the same internals, save for the addition of 12GB of RAM – wrapped up in a slightly different shell with some vanity software tweaks baked in.

Pricing will start at £549 for the OnePlus 7T, £699 for the OnePlus 7T Pro and £799 for the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition. The former and middlemost will be available in the UK from October 17, while the latter won't launch until November 5.