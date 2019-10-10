OnePlus 7T Pro announced to rival Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Google Pixel 4 XL

The OnePlus 7T Pro is now official.
Identical to the now-former-flagship OnePlus 7 Pro in form, the handset sports the same all-screen-and-motorised-pop-up camera design – with the former comprising of an identical 6.7-inch QHD+ 90Hz AMOLED screen and 16MP selfie shooter.
So, what's changed? Well, it comes with 8GB of RAM and as standard – versus the 6GB found on the base model of the OnePlus 7 Pro – and a newer, higher-end Qualcomm-made Snapdragon 855+ CPU à la two-week-old OnePlus 7T.
Plus, internal storage has also been bumped to 256GB.
There's also a larger battery – measuring in at 4085mAh, trumping the 4000mAh cell on the OnePlus 7 Pro and 3800mAh on the OnePlus 7T – a refreshed tri-camera on the rear, featuring the 117-degree ultra-wide sensor that debuted on the OnePlus 7T.
To be more specific, we're looking a new three-times telephoto lens, the same 117-degree ultra-wide lens as the OnePlus 7T and an identical 8MP zoom lens to the one on the OnePlus 7 Pro. The result? The best camera setup OnePlus has made to date.
Notably, OnePlus has made a ton of software improvements – all of which debuted on the OnePlus 7T last month. Portrait Mode has been updated to work with the new two-times telephoto lens, and there's a Super Stable Mode for shooting video.
- Apple iPhone 11 too expensive? There’s a cheaper iPhone SE 2 on the way
- Google Pixel 4 software looks silky smooth in newly leaked videos
- Samsung Galaxy S11 launch date revealed – and it's exactly when you expected
This uses the handset's "ultra-precise gyroscope" and software-based electronic image stabilisation to keep shots steady (both photo and video, OnePlus notes), regardless of how much the device is being thrown around – in theory, at least.
As if that wasn't enough, the OnePlus 7T Pro – just like the OnePlus 7T that was announced at the end of September – has been decked out with the latest version of Warp Charge, which OnePlus says is 23% faster than the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro.
So this is more of a refinement than a breath of fresh air.
OnePlus also showcased the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition. It's just like the OnePlus 7T Pro, featuring the same internals, save for the addition of 12GB of RAM – wrapped up in a slightly different shell with some vanity software tweaks baked in.
Pricing will start at £549 for the OnePlus 7T, £699 for the OnePlus 7T Pro and £799 for the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition. The former and middlemost will be available in the UK from October 17, while the latter won't launch until November 5.