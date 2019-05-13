OnePlus 7 Pro prices leak, and it's more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy S10e

Ouch. This is exactly what we were afraid of.

OnePlus has been steadily teasing details about its forthcoming flagship smartphone – the OnePlus 7 Pro. The Shenzhen-based company has already confirmed it'll boast a next-generation OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, speedy UFS 3.0 storage, no wireless charging, 5G compatibility, and a triple-camera on the back. It's a seriously impressive set of features and specs. It also sounds like an expensive set of features and specs, and now a new leak has seemingly confirmed our suspicions.

Prolific tipster Ishan Agarwal, who already published a series of high-resolution leaked images that purportedly unmasked every colour variant coming to the flagship smartphone line-up, shared details on the European prices.

According to the leakster, OnePlus 7 Pro starts from €699/€709 depending on the market for the entry-level model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. That works out at £603/£612 when converted. However, that's unlikely to be how the Shenzhen-based company works out the UK pricing.

For example, the OnePlus 6T with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs €589 in France, which is roughly £508 converted, but actually costs £529 in the UK. As such, we're much more likely to see the entry-level OnePlus 7 Pro cost around £639.

Elsewhere, Agarwal has tweeted that OnePlus will charge €749 for the OnePlus 7 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and €819 for the (presumably) maxed-out model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. That's a lot.

For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S10e costs €759 in the same markets, so OnePlus will be charging more than the entry-level model in the Galaxy S10 series. Granted, OnePlus likely thinks of its handset as more comparable to the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus, which will set you back €909 and €1,009 respectively.

So, OnePlus is still priced quiet aggressively when compared to those handsets. However, this is still a very different proposition from a company that positioned its smartphones as "Flagship Killers" and charged £329 for its latest handset just three years ago.

OnePlus will unveil its new flagship smartphone series on Tuesday May 14, 2019. If you didn't manage to snag a ticket to the sold-out event, don't worry. T3 will be in the crowd and will bring you everything you need to know.