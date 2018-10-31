OnePlus 6T release date is here, but there's a teeny catch

OnPlus 6T is available to pre-order now from the company's online store, Amazon UK, O2 , EE , Vodafone , John Lewis and Carphone Warehouse , with the first smartphones shipping on Tuesday November 6, 2018.

However, OnePlus is holding a series of pop-up stores in cities around the world where fans can get their hands on the smartphone ahead of the release date.

Like the OnePlus 6 launch before it, OnePlus is currently holding a handful of pop-up stores in cities across the globe, including London, New York, Paris, Amsterdam, Madrid, Barcelona, Milan, Berlin, Delhi, Mumbai, and Beijing, to name a few.

These temporary storefronts allow OnePlus 6T fans to purchase the latest handset from the company before its rolls-out to the high street.

In addition to the OnePlus 6T, attendees will also be able to get limited edition gear including earbuds, a branded tote bag, cases, t-shirt, baseball cap, and energy drink.

OnePlus has also promised the chance to buy the redesigned Explorer backpack, which was unveiled on-stage in New York City alongside the new OnePlus 6T.

If you're based in the UK, you'll need to head down to the London store. This is being held at The Music Room, 26 South Molton Lane, Mayfair, W1K 5LF.

The pop-up is open until 6pm in tonight, with the promise of food, drink, and the chance to meet the OnePlus team.

Those outside of the UK will need to head down to the below locations –

· Berlin: Bechstein Supermarkt, Holzmarktstraße 66, 10179

· Milan: Torneria Tortona, Via Tortona, 32 - 20144

· Paris: Fnac, 26-30 Avenue des Ternes, 75017

· Amsterdam: Art'Otel Amsterdam, Prins Hendrikkade 33, 1012 TM

· Barcelona: Fnac, Centro Comercial El Triangle, Plaça de Catalunya, 4, 08002

· Madrid: Barrio de Salamanca, Calle de Montesa, 39

There will also be stores opening up across the Nordic countries, New York, and 11 separate pop-ups across India. Full details are available on the OnePlus website.