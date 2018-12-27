OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Warp Charge beats Samsung Galaxy S10 to be fastest ever

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition handset was recently revealed as super speedy with its 10GB of RAM. The other big speed feature was the Warp Charge, which has now been given some more details.

The Warp Charge feature uses a 30W power supply which is able to get the phone back up to 50 percent battery in just 20 minutes. Yup, for the eagle eyed out there, that is a whole 10 minutes faster than the old charging system.

Now, revealed by OnePlus in a new blog post, are more details. Primarily is the fact that unlike other phones which dissipate all that charging heat through the phone, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Warp Charge system keeps the heat away from important innards.

So, this new system means that while older phones can use the same charger, they will be limited to the standard Dash charging 20W to keep them safe.

For anyone with the new phone and an old cable, they can still be used for the full 30W Warp Charge, says OnePlus.