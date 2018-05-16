OnePlus 6 launch: watch the live stream right here today at 5pm BST

OnePlus is set to unveil its OnePlus 6 flagship smartphone at a sold out London event today, May 16, but you can still get in.

We say get in, you can get involved at least. There will be a live stream that means you can see all the action, live, as it happens.

The event itself will kick-off at 17:00 BST (12pm ET, 9am ET), and you can watch the live feed below.

The OnePlus 6 is expected to be the company’s most expensive smartphone yet at around the £500 mark. That is not a bad thing though as that’s still a bargain if the expected high-end specs prove to be a reality. In fact this could offer specs to undercut the £999 iPhone X and £869 Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus .

The OnePlus 6 is expected to come sporting a mighty 6.28-inch OLED display complete with notch, yes, like the iPhone X . Inside will be the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 CPU, yes like the US Samsung Galaxy S9 . The OnePlus S6 should also come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage onboard.

The One Plus 6 is expected to sport a flagship killing dual camera with 16MP and 20MP sensors for optical zoom, DSLR style background blur and 960 FPS super slow motion video.

Other specs expected include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C, rear placed fingerprint sensor, glass build and 3,450 mAh battery with Dash Charge 2.0.