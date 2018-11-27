The best Omega deals for Christmas 2018: save up to 30-percent on a luxury timepiece

There are some truly amazing Omega deals happening over the Christmas period, and there are several retailers getting in on the act.

We've found the best deals on Omega watches, for both men and women, so whether you're after a Speedmaster, Seamaster or De Ville, you've come to the right place.

Who'd have thought you could get such great discounts on a luxury Swiss timepiece?

Check out the best Omega Deals below:

Goldsmiths

Goldsmiths is currently holding a luxury watch sale, with discounts on hundreds of luxury watches.

Among the brands included is Omega, with the jewellers offering up to 30-percent off certain watches.

These are a few of our favourites:

Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra GMT Mens Watch | £6,080 | now £4,780 Omega have surpassed themselves with this Omega Aqua Terra GMT automatic watch making a truly classic yet contemporary timepiece. The 43mm stainless steel case houses a stylish Blue Face has a Teak Concept Pattern which takes design cues from the decking of luxury yachts, Silver hour batons, Silver Hands and Date Window. The Chronograph Dials have subtle red detailing whilst the Blue Alligator Leather Strap is substantial and masculine with a functional design.View Deal

Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra "Good Planet Foundation" Mens Watch | £5,600 | now £4,400 Designed as a tribute to the partnership between Omega and the GoodPlanet Foundation, the Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M GoodPlanet combines innovative watchmaking with a wholehearted commitment to environmental conservation. Omega has pledged a portion of the proceeds from this watch to funding "Time for the Planet". The Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra GoodPlanet features a white dial with applied blue indexes. the 38.5 mm grade 5 titanium case is presented on a matching bracelet. This timepiece is powered by the Omega Co-Axial calibre 8500.View Deal

Check out more Omega deals at Goldsmiths

Beaverbrooks

You can save lots of money on an Omega watch at Beaverbrooks, with the jeweller currently offering 0-percent interest on Omega watches for up to four years. Meaning you could own an Omega watch for as little as £30 a month. That's probably less than you pay Sky!

Omega Seamaster Diver 300M Ladies Watch | £1,600 | £30 per month Sporty and sophisticated, this iconic Omega Seamaster Diver ladies watch has an instantly recognisable design which is guaranteed to show off your luxurious sense of style. Fastened with a sleek and stylish brushed and polished stainless steel bracelet, this beautiful watch features a feminine 28mm stainless steel case which is finished with a black uni-directional diver's bezel which continues its adventurous silhouette.

Check out more Omega deals from Beaverbrooks

Liked this?