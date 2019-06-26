Official Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock now going for under a tenner

We love a great Nintendo Switch deal when we see one, which is why this tidy 33 per cent discount on the officially-licensed Joy-Con Charging Dock caught our attention.

The deal drops a third off the super handy accessory, which enables you to charge up to four controllers at the same time. Simply slot the Joy-Cons into the charging tower and then enjoy never running out of battery ever again, with each juiced up by a single-cable connection.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Joy-Con Charging Dock for Nintendo Switch | now £9.99 at Argos (was £14.99)

Here's a great price on one of the most useful accessories any Nintendo Switch owner can have. The officially licensed Joy-Con Charging Dock allows up to four controllers to be charged at one time, with individual LEDS indicating each unit's charge level. A weighted tower base means that the Charging Dock remains stable at all times, too, and it comes with a 2-year guarantee as well. Price is down to less than a tenner right now at Argos.View Deal

In our Nintendo Switch review, we said that "Nintendo partners its superb gaming pedigree with stylish, premium-grade hardware" to make it "an essential purchase for gamers of any age". And now, a few years down the line from its official launch, that recommendation has only got more sure, with the maker now delivering a game-stuffed ecosystem jam-packed with fun.

And now, thanks to this sweet discount deal at Argos, keeping the system in optimal condition for gameplay has never been easier, with the Charging Dock essentially eradicating the possibility that you or a friend (for multiplayer) will ever be left stranded without a useable controller.

