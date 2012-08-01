Now TV now available on the Apple iPhone and iPad

Now TV launches on the iPad and iPhone. The service is available to download via the App Store and is also set for a content boost later on in the year

BSkyB's Now TV has launched on the iPad and iPhone (via 3G and Wi-Fi) and is available to download now via Apple's App Store.

It was previously only available on PC, Mac and selected Android handsets – including Samsung's Galaxy S2.

A Sky spokesperson said: “Building on the increasing popularity of watching TV over the internet, NOW TV offers access to Sky Movies – the UK's most popular subscription movies service – in a new way.”

"It is easy, flexible and great value – with no contract, set-up costs or installation."

The service, which launched last month, gives viewers access to a catalogue of Sky's content, such as movies, and eleven channels. Sky Sports content will be made available later on in the year.

Customers can opt for two separate price plans: Pass, play and pay customers can sign up for a month's service which costs £15 with Sky Movies Pass, or they can watch individual films, priced between 99p and £3.49.