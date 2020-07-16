Where to buy Ghost of Tsushima: Here's where you can get the samurai epic by Sucker Punch...

The wait is over and finally, after months of anticipation, the long awaiting Ghost of Tsushima is only hours away from release. Anyone who appreciates a good samurai game – or a good Kurosawa film – should already have this game in their sights, but just in case you've been asleep these past three years here's a quick update.

Ghost of Tsushima Review: Sword of doom

Announced in October 2017, Ghost of Tsushima has been slowly building itself up to be the ultimate samurai simulator. Part Red Dead Redemption 2, part Batman: Arkham Asylum, Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima mixes a big old helping of classic Samurai cinema with a story and world fans have been waiting for. It's done this so well, Ghost of Tsushima is already receiving excellent reviews and is being touted as the perfect send off to the PS4.

T3's own Technology & Gaming Editor Robert Jones has been playing his way through this beautiful samurai epic, leaving a stellar review for Sucker Punch's new title. You can read on to check out screenshots and gameplay of Ghost of Tsushima, but you can check out the links below to find out where to buy Ghost of Tsushima online today.

Where to buy Ghost of Tsushima

To download the game directly to your PS4, you can head to Sony's PlayStation online store. For those wandering where to buy Ghost of Tsushima non-digital, you can purchase it from retailers including Best Buy, Amazon and GameStop. While all retailers still have the Launch Edition in stock, some still have the Standard Edition, Special Edition and Collector's Edition available for purchase.

Ghost of Tsushima: Launch Edition (PS4) | Best Buy

The long-awaiting samurai epic from Sucker Punch is here. Sneak, slash, swipe, stab and fight through an open-world adventure unlike any before. Immersive combat mixed with beautiful back drops, iconic settings and challenging enemies await those looking to play through possibly the best samurai experience to date.View Deal

Ghost of Tsushima: Launch Edition (PS4) | Amazon

Ghost of Tsushima: Launch Edition (PS4) | GameStop

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshots

Ghost of Tsushima Gameplay

