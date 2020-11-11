NordicTrack rowing machine sees MASSIVE discount thanks to this early Black Friday deal

Gone are the days when you couldn't get a decent rowing machine online, that's so first lockdown. Nowadays, and especially since retailers such as Best Buy started ramping up all the best Black Friday deals, we see good cardio machine deals more and and more often. Take for example this NordicTrack rower deal: save a whopping $499 today!

• Buy the NordicTrack RW200 Rower for $799.99, Was $1,299, you save $499.01 at Best Buy

NordicTrack is one of the most well-known brands in the fitness industry and is famous for manufacturing quality cardio machines. The RW200 is one of the best rowing machines on the market and for this price, it's an absolute steal.

NordicTrack RW200 Rower | On sale for $799.99 | Was $1,299 | You save $499.01 at Best Buy

The NordicTrack RW200 rower is a full body workout machine. The foldable design makes it ideal for smaller living spaces and thanks to the 24 resistance levels, this rowing machine has plenty of potential for for both beginner and more advanced users. On sale for $499.99 less than usual, don't miss out!View Deal

Should you buy the NordicTrack RW200 Rower

Unlike indoor cycling, indoor rowing provides a full body workout without any additional exercises. And when it comes to indoor rowers, not many brands can pick a fight with NordicTrack models. Nordictrack rowers have the user in mind as well the space the rowers will going to placed into.

The NordicTrack RW200 has a foldable, space-saver design that's perfect for smaller houses and flats. However, there is more to the RW200 than just easy storage. It has an adjustable nylon foot straps along plus pivoting pedals so your ankles won't hurt too much using the rower, and also soft-touch handles to reduce blistering of the hand.

The LED screen lets you see workout statistics and it also has dual 2-inch speakers with audio auxiliary port so you can listen to music or instructions as you row. the 'inertia-enhanced' flywheel features a "faster gear ratio and effective weight placement for a more natural rowing experience", as NordicTrack puts it.

Better still, you'll also get a 30-day iFit membership access with the purchase. On the iFit platform, you can browse rowing and other resistance training workouts. Maximum user weight is 250 lbs.

