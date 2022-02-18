NordicTrack and ProForm Presidents Day deals

While many have already broken those New Year resolutions to hit the gym each week, having the equipment at home makes it an easier routine to follow. There's little excuse for not getting in a 20-minute workout when it's literally in the next room.

If you're buying for the first time or upgrading older equipment, the models available from NordicTrack and sister brand ProForm provide some great options, as our guides to the best treadmills and best elliptical demonstrate. And right now you can pick up some big savings on new and older models in the Presidents Day sales.

Here's a selection of some of the best offers we've found. You can discover more on the NordicTrack and ProForm websites. You can also find more deals on our cheap NordicTrack treadmills page.

NordicTrack Vault (complete): was $2695, now $1999 at NordicTrack

You can buy the NordicTrack Vault both with and without the weights and equipment that goes inside it, but right now the better deal is with them included. This is not only an equipment cupboard, it's also a smart fitness mirror with access to all the iFit workouts.

NordicTrack Select-A-Weight dumbbell set: was $499, now $399 at NordicTrack

These adjustable dumbbells make it easy to change the weight for your workout and save on storage space too. The dumbbells adjust from 10lbs to 55lbs and come with a storage tray.

NordicTrack Fusion CST Studio: was $2495, now $2199 at NordicTrack

This strength and cardio machine replaces your regular weights bench with something more advanced, offering 20 resistance levels and automatic adjustments with iFit workouts.

Pro-Form Vue: was $1499, now $999 at Pro-form

This smart mirror offers cardio and strength training, as well as HIIT training, Pilates, yoga and more with the iFit workouts. It even comes with weight accessories to use with strength training.