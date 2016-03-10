British Academy Games Awards 2016 nominees revealed

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has announced the nomnations for the British Academy Games Awards 2016. A total of 44 games have been recognised across 17 categories this year, with both UK-based and international development teams among the chosen.
- Read more: Why you should still care about Halo 5
Here are the nomination highlights:
Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
Nominated for 10 awards, includingArtistic Achievement, Audio Achievement, Best Game, British Game, Game Innovation, Music, Original Property, Storyand twoPerformernominees.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Nominated for 7 awards, includingArtistic Achievement, Audio Achievement, Best Game, Game Design, Performer, Persistent GameandStory.
Batman: Arkham Knight
Nominated for 5 awards, includingArtistic Achievement, Audio Achievement, British Game, Music and Performer.
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain,Ori and the Blind ForestandUntil Dawn
All have received four nominations each in various categories.
Assassin's Creed: Syndicate
Nominated for 3 awards, including Artistic Achievement, Audio Achievement and Music.
Fallout 4 and Destiny: The Taken King
Picked up a brace of nominations including Best Game and Music as well as Multiplayer and Persistent Game.
What do you think? Has a game been overlooked?
For more information about the British Academy Games Awards 2016 then check out its official website.