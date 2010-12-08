Nokia X7 gaming phone pictures surface again

AT&T logo suggests X-series handset is nearing launch

PlayStation Phone rival on the way?

New pictures of the Nokia X7 a smartphone with strong gaming credentials, has been snapped with evidence that an official launch could be imminent.

The latest snaps arrive courtesy of Russian phone blogger Eldar Murtazin which shows the uniquely shaped handset brandishing an AT&T logo.

Following on from hands-on video of the Nokia X7 running Need for Speed, the gaming smartphone packs four speakers and is expected to run an updated version of Symbian^3, with an 8-Megapixel camera and 4-inch display in a body fairly similar to the Nokia N8.

With evidence that a US network carrier may have been already secured, Nokia has yet to confirm an official release for the latest X-Series handset but we will keep you posted as soon as we know more.

