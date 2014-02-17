Nokia X Android smartphone: Release date, price, specs, news and rumours

The will-it, won't-it saga of Nokia's Android smartphone is nearly at an end.

Nokia has unveiled its new Nokia X range of Android smartphones at at Mobile World Congress.

Check out our Nokia X review and our Nokia XL review for more information.

Nokia Android smartphone operating system

Of course this is the big one. It is increasingly looking like the Nokia X will come with a forked version of Google's Android operating system.

According to information published by CamSpeed, the phone runs on a forked version of Android 4.1 Jelly Bean. That would fit with the idea that Nokia has been working on the phone for a number of months now.

Amazon – which also produces gadgets running forked version of Android –also uses slightly older and more stable versions of Android.

An article published by the Wall Street Journal builds upon that, claiming that the phone will not have access to Google's Play store, but will instead come with a number of Nokia and Microsoft developed apps.

Those include Nokia Here maps, Mix Radio and Skype, along with other popular Android apps like Facebook, Twitter and so on.

Nokia Android smartphone name

Two weeks before Mobile World Congress, a Vietnamese retailer posted details of the smartphone on their website. They soon took it down, but not before WMPowerUser saw it and published details on its blog.

According to the retailer, Nokia's Android smartphone will be called the Nokia X A110.

It isn't the first time we've heard the name Nokia X either. In the weeks before it, @evleaks published a tweet suggesting that Nokia was likely to go with the name, but that it hadn't been confirmed.

The name suggests that Nokia doesn't consider it part of its Lumia line up – hardly surprising as it will probably want to keep the two brands separate as they run on different operating systems.

Nokia Android smartphone specs

Several leaks over the last few months have given us an increasingly clear idea of what to expect from Nokia's first Android smartphone.

Details of its processor are still unclear, but it is expected to come with something around the level of a Snapdragon 400.

Other rumours have suggested that the phone will come with 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage and a microSD card slot. It is also said to come with a 1,500mAh battery and support for dual-SIM cards.

Little is know about its screen, but it is thought to be somewhere in the region of four to five inches and no more than 720p resolution-wise.

Nokia Android smartphone looks

Despite an apparent desire to keep its Lumia and new Android lines separate as far as the phone's names are concern, looks wise the two are almost indistinguishable. That is if the images leaked by @evleaks are accurate.

From the images leaked so far, it appears the phones will be very similar to Nokia's existing Lumia range with a large screen and colourful back which wraps around to the screen's bezels.

It also appears from leaks that the phones will come in a range of bright, bold colours including blue, red, yellow and – perhaps unsurprisingly – Android green.

As far as the software itself goes, if the pictures are genuine, then it will look more like Windows Phone 8 than Android. Leaks so far have suggested that it will feature the same tile based design.

Nokia Android smartphone price

The same Vietnamese retailer that gave us Nokia's name for its Android smartphone also gave us the best indication of the phone's price.

We already knew that Nokia's Android smartphone was likely to be cheap – owing to its intended markets such as Vietnam. However, what we weren't expecting was for it to be as cheap as the retailer suggested – namely £66.

Of course, the phone is unlikely to sell for that price in the UK. For one, that price doesn't take into account VAT, which is likely to add at least £13.20 onto the price.

We really wouldn't be too surprised to see if eventually land in the UK for £99. However, we'll have to wait until Mobile World Congress next week to see whether we are right or not.

When will you be able to get your hands on Nokia's Android smartphone? Well, in all honesty, we really don't know.

What we do know is that Nokia's is extremely likely to unveil the smartphone at Mobile World Congress on February 24th 2014.

Even then, there is no guarantee that the smartphone will make its way to the UK immediately after that.