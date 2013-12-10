Nokia releases the BH-121 Bluetooth stereo headset

Nokia has released an answer to the iPod shuffle, the BH-121, which offers a Bluetooth connection to Nokia's Lumia Windows Phone 8 handsets

Nokia has released a new square headset sporting its typically colourful design and bearing more than a passing resembelence to Apple's iPod Shuffle devices.

The headset will connect to Nokia smartphones via Bluetooth and let you control your music remotely.

Measuring just 39 x 39 x 12mm, The BH-121 is designed be used on the go and can be attached to your clothing with a secure clip.

The device will feature the same one button control as the iPod Shuffle, with the central button able to handle your phone calls and play music. In addition, there's volume controls, Bluetooth, and track control buttons arranged around the edges.

The player will pair up with your Windows 8 smartphone with its very own Live tile on the Nokia Lumia handsets, allowing you to check battery life and connectivity status.

Supported handsets include the Nokia Lumia 1520, 1320, 1020, 925, 625, and 525. It will also connect – without a Live tile – to the Nokia Asha 503 and 501.



The BH-121 is also NFC-enabled, which means you'll be able to attach it to your phone with one-touch pairing and there's multi-point support if you want to connect two devices.



The BH-121 comes with its own in-ear headphones, but you can attach any headphones you want through the standard 3.5mm audio connector. it charges via microUSB.



It will retail for an affordable €39, which works out around £33, and is available in cyan, red, yellow, and black.

Reporting by Samuel Horti