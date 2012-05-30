Nokia Lumia 900 Dark Knight Rises Limited Edition gets pricing

While the Dark Knight Lumia 800 was only given out in a very limited number the public can now get their hands on a Dark Knight Rises Lumia 900

The Dark Knight Rises Nokia Lumia 900 has now been given official pricing by Phones4U after it was revealed the network operator would be exclusively selling the limited edition smartphone to the public.

Costing £599.99 Sim-free or free on a £31 per month contract the Dark Knight Rises edition boasts the same specs as the originaly Lumia 900 but instead comes with a laser-etched bat logo on the back.

Nokia Lumia 900 Dark Knight Rises features:

Inside you'll also find a limited edition black and grey theme along with the exclusive Dark Knight Rises app keeping you up to date on all the latest news, images and exclusive trailers.

You'll also get the chance to take part in the exclusive game 'Claim Gotham City' where you'll have to choose to become either Batman or Bane and then retake the city by checking into real life locations.

Nokia Lumia 900 Dark Knight Rises specs:

Featuring the same ClearBlack AMOLED Display found on the Nokia Lumia 800 but in 4.3-inch form this smartphone still packs the same sturdy but stylish polycarbonate shell found on its smaller sibling.

Inside is Windows Phone 7.5 along with all the usual Nokia exclusives including Nokia Drive, Nokia Music and the Nokia App Highlights which selects some choice apps from the Windows Marketplace.

On the back is the same 8MP snapper found on the Lumia 800 boasting the iPhone-beating Carl Zeiss lens, while on the front is a 1MP HD camera which lets you video call and take snapshots.

To get your hands on this limited edition smartphone you'll need to hold out until the 1st June however Phones4U are already allowing pre-orders.