Lumia 800 battery fix complete says Nokia

Nokia is hoping that it has put an end to the woes of many customers who were finding that the Lumia was lacking in longevity when it came to battery life

Nokia has confirmed that the Nokia Lumia 800 battery update is now complete with the finaly update fixing the problem, the company has also promised further updates which will help fix underlying camera and audio problems.

The confirmation was given after mobiletechworld.com raised some concerns with Nokia over problems with camera settings and quality in low-light.

This then prompted a response from the Finnish company who have confirmed that those issues will be fixed in a future update.

“Additionally, we've noted your concerns regarding audio and camera settings and are going to address those in a series of future updates, ie. these will not be included in this specific update.”



With Apple's iOS 5.0.1 update largely failing to rectify its handset crippling battery drain issues Nokia will be hoping for more success now that the full batch of updates have been released.





Nokia Lumia 800 Specs



The first in what is likely to be a long line of Nokia branded Widows Phone 7 devices the Lumia 800 has been widely well received with its sleek, curvaceous injection moulded polycarbonate shell modelled largely on the MeeGo powered Nokia N9.



Available in black, cyan and magenta colour forms the Nokia Lumia 800 boasts a 3.7-inch AMOLED Clear Black display with a 1GHz single-core processor and 512MB of RAM landing alongside an 8-megapixel rear-mounted camera with Carl Zeiss lens and 720p HD video recording capabilities.



What do you make of the Nokia Lumia 800; can it take the Windows Phone 7 platform to its deserved heights? Let us know what you think via the comments box below.

