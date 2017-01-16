Nokia is working on a digital assistant named Viki

Siri, Google Now and Cortana have a new roommate

By

Nokia is working on its own digital assistant, at least if a new trademark application by the company is to be believed.

The description of the trademark filed by the Finnish manufacturer discusses a piece of software called Viki that will combine ‘all data sources into a single chat and voice based interface’, that sounds like a digital assistant to us here at T3.com.  

Although no further details have been given, it’s likely Viki will make an appearance in the companies new set of Android phones that are set for release in 2017. 

It was only recently that pictures of the rumoured Nokia 8  - the supposed new Android Nokia flagship appeared online. These images showcased a high quality camera along with a front screen/panel that lacked any physical buttons.  

Whether the rumours are true or not, it looks as though the flagship will be with us soon. 

The licensee for Nokia Android handsets - HMD Global - is due to make an appearance at next month’s Mobile World Congress event where a lot of major handsets are announced. 

Via GSMinfo 

