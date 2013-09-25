Nokia confirms Abu Dhabi event

Nokia has announced that it will be be holding a global launch event in Abu Dhabi on October 22nd.

The company teased that that it would holding an event in the Middle East last week. It tweeted an image of people sand dune skiing, with a save the date of October 22nd.

Now the company has followed up that tweet with confirming that its next Nokia World event would be taking place in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

Little is known for certain about what Nokia will be discussing at the event.

Rumours have suggested that Nokia may be planning to launch its first phablet and tablet at the event.

The six-inch smartphone is believed to be the Nokia Lumia 1520, while the tablet is understood to be called the Nokia Lumia 2520.

Both devices would be the first hardware announced by the Finnish firm since it was announced that Microsoft had agreed to buy its devices and services for $5.4 billion (£4.6 billion).

The event will take place during the same week as the region's major technology show, GITEX. However, it will not form part of that show, which takes place in neighbouring Dubai.