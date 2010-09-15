Nokia C3-01 Touch and Type unveiled

Old-school numeric design paired with touchscreen skills.

Nokia's new slew of Symbian 3 cells might have grabbed all the headlines at Nokia World this week, but the C3-01 Touch and Type is certain to sell by the bucketload when it hits shelves next month.

This new effort takes its cue from the Nokia X3 Touch and Type, combining a touchscreen with a standard numeric keypad. What's more, this run's the basic but nifty S40 instead of Symbian 3, making it affordable and easy to use too.

It's certainly not lacking when it comes to top end tech either. You'll find n standard Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio, 3G and a 2.4-inch QVGA resistive touchscreen. This is a phone for the mass market, and although its name will cause plenty of confusion with the QWERTY Nokia C3-00, it still looks great.

You can take a closer look in the official clip below. Is the C3-01 the kind of phone Nokia should focus on churning out? Tell us what you think on Facebook and Twitter.