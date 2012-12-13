No Google Maps for Windows Phone 8

Hoping for Google Maps on Windows Phone 8? Well you may be waiting a long time after Google confirmed it would be focusing on iOS 6 and Android

Internet giant Google has expressed its lack of interest in developing dedicated apps such as Google Maps, Gmail or Drive for the Windows 8 OS and Windows Phone 8.

Instead the company has been quietly working on expanding the range of features its iOS 6 apps can offer including a new YouTube update which saw the video streaming app become iPhone 5 compatible.



Speaking to V3, Google Apps product manager Clay Bavor said, “We are very careful about where we invest and will go where the users are but they are not on Windows Phone or Windows 8,” but that is not to say Google has ruled out Windows apps altogether. “If that changes, we would invest there, of course.”



Although Google are not currently creating apps for Windows 8, they did release a search application and metro version of Chrome specifically for the Windows 8 platform when it launched back in October.



With Windows 8 sales reported as being 'slow going' last month, Google are backing popular iOS and Android products such as the iPad Mini and Samsung Galaxy S3.



The firm will continue committing their time to improving and updating applications for these devices, such as the release of the new Google Maps for iPhone 5 and iOS 6.