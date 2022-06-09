Nintendo Switch Super Sale serves up huge savings on Luigi's Mansion, Pokémon, Zelda and more

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Nintendo has kicked off its Switch Super Sale with over 1500 titles across the system being reduced by almost 70% in price.

Numerous big-name titles such as The Legend of Zelda, Dark Souls, Pokémon, Lego Star Wars, Sonic, Monster Hunter and more, have all been discounted as part of the 10-day offering. With Nintendo Switch games rarely ever dropping in price, it's well worth considering taking advantage while this sale is on.

My personal pick would be Luigi's Mansion 3, an action-adventure that has the timid plumber investigating a haunted hotel after Mario and friends are tricked into visiting the resort by King Boo. It's one of the best games on the console, amassing an impressive 11 million in sales. It's charming, easy to pick up and surprisingly stunning – especially on the new OLED system.

Head on over to the Nintendo eShop (opens in new tab) to check out all the deals now.

A preview of what will be on offer and their discounts can be found below:

Aside from Luigi's Mansion, Cuphead is a challenging blast that boasts a beautiful hand-drawn art style. Its long awaited DLC is set to release later this month, so perfect time to jump in. Additionally, New Pokémon Snap is the equivalent of comfort food when it comes to gaming for me. I spent many days during lockdown taking images of all 234 Pokémon from Aipom to Zangoose. New content was also added last year, again making it a great time to play.

New Pokémon Snap – 33%

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening – 33%

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – 20%

Dark Souls: Remastered – 50%

Monster Hunter Rise – 50%

Hades – 40%

Cuphead – 30%

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

Sonic Mania – 50%

Luigi's Mansion 3 – 33%

Bastion – 77%

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – Gold Edition – 75%

Splatoon 2 – 33%

The Nintendo Switch Super Sale (opens in new tab) begins on June 9th (09:00 EST / 14:00 BST) and will end on June 19th, 2022.